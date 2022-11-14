MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident that was reported as a shooting outside of Morgantown.

It happened on Saturday, Nov. 12 just after 11 p.m. at the Finish Line Plaza on Earl L. Core Road, and responding detectives found that no injuries or property damage had been reported, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

Responding deputies did detain one woman “believed to have been involved,” but the release did not specify if she is considered a suspect or if any charges have been filed.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information will be shared at this time, according to the release.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any video footage from the area is asked to contact the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 304-291-7260.