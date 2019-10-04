Monongalia County woman admits to oxycodone distribution

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Monongalia County woman has admitted to distributing oxycodone.

Kimberley Mozie, 38, of Morgantown, pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting distribution of oxycodone. Mozie admitted to distributing oxycodone in March 2017 in Monongalia County, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Mozie faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million.

The Mon Valley Drug and Violent Crime Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.

The investigation was funded by the federal Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Program. The OCDETF program supplies critical federal funding and coordination that allows federal and state agencies to work together to successfully identify, investigate and prosecute major interstate and international drug trafficking organizations and other criminal enterprises.