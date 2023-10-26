UNION, WV (WVNS) — A Monroe County Deputy is facing several child pornography charges after an extensive investigation.

According to a release with the West Virginia State Police, on April 1, Sergeant S. S. Keaton launched an investigation on Monroe County Deputy Evan Paul Blankenship for soliciting nude photographs from a minor.

During the investigation, Sergeant Keaton was able to seize evidence of multiple photos of underage girls and sent them to the West Virginia State Police Digital Forensic Laboratory for examination.

After the examination, Sergeant Keaton reported his findings to Special Prosecutor Brian Cochran who instructed Keaton to charge Blankenship.

On Wednesday, Blankenship was charged with three counts of using minors in filming sexually explicit conduct, four counts of distribution and display of obscene matter to a minor, three counts of possession of child erotica, and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Blankenship was arrested on Thursday for the above charges, arraigned and released on a $30,000 bond. An arraignment date has not been announced at this time, nor has a mugshot.

This by the West Virginia State Police investigation remains active and ongoing.