Montrose man charged after allegedly shooting woman in the head in Barbour County

PHILIPPI, W.Va. — A Montrose man has been charged after allegedly shooting a woman in the head in Barbour County.

On May 17, deputies with the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department were called to a residence on Teter Road in reference to a woman “with a gunshot wound to the head,” according to a criminal complaint.

Lawrence Adams

When deputies arrived, they spoke with the victim, who advised that Lawrence Adams, 58, of Montrose, “had a gun in his hand and discharged the firearm striking her on the top on the head,” deputies said.

The victim also told deputies “that she thought it was an accident at the time her boyfriend Lawrence Adams shot her,” and then deputies asked where Adams was, she stated that “he left with the gun because he is not allowed to possess a firearm,” according to the complaint.

After the victim was transported to the hospital via EMS, a witness at the home told deputies that Adams “just pointed the gun and shot her[the victim],” deputies said.

On May 18, deputies and a representative with the Barbour County Prosecutor’s Office spoke with the victim, and she said that, during the incident, “she just woke up from a nap and she walked out of her bedroom when [Adams] pointed the firearm at her and shot,” according to the complaint.

The victim also said that she and Adams “have been fighting for several days and that [Adams] had made threats to kill her and chop her up into little pieces,” deputies said.

Adams has been charged with wanton endangerment and attempted murder.