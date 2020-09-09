Montrose man charged following police chase in Elkins

ELKINS, W.Va. – A man has been charged after officers said he fled from police and led them on a chase in Elkins.

Officers with the Elkins Police Department were patrolling the area of Flood Control Road in Elkins when they observed a silver Kia Forte with an expired inspection sticker being driven by a man who did not of his seatbelt on, according to a criminal complaint.

James Harris

The driver of that vehicle was later identified as James Harris, 40, of Montrose, the complaint stated.

Officers said they attempted to catch up to Harris and observed him rounding the turn to go up the hill toward Georgetown Road. Upon initiating their emergency lights, officers said they observed Harris traveling at a high rate of speed east on Georgetown Road.

Officer said they began to pursue Harris at speeds of 100 mph as Harris continued fleeing in front of them at approximately the same speed. Harris continued at a high rate of speed and used both lanes to travel, according to the complaint.

Harris then made a right turn onto Scott Ford Road where police said there were multiple people on the sidewalks, in their yards and on the side of the road. The complaint stated Harris rant the stop sign on Scott Ford Road and South Gate Road at approximately 80 mph, before slowing quickly and making a right turn onto Vector Avenue. Harris then accelerated rapidly before slowing down and pulling over, according to police.

Officers said they detained Harris who immediately started saying how sorry he was for doing such a “stupid and dangerous thing.”

Harris has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference, according to court documents. He is currently being held at Tygarts Valley Regional Jail and his bail has been set at $30,000.