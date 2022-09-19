BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after allegedly leading officers on a pursuit through Buckhannon while driving a moped.

Anthony Garcia

On Sept. 18, officers with the Buckhannon Police Department who were “running stationary radar” on South Locust Road in Buckhannon recorded a “Red FlyWing E-Bike” that was going 44 miles per hour, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers then attempted to perform a traffic stop on the driver, Anthony Garcia, 23, officers said.

During the pursuit, Garcia reached speeds of 50-60 miles per hour while “swerving back and forth in the lane” before crossing the center line, according to the complaint.

The vehicle then began driving “on the wrong side of the road” until officers reached College Avenue, where “it appeared [Garcia] came close to laying the moped on its side,” officers said.

Garcia then “stopped at the intersection of College Avenue and Florida Street,” where officers determined that the moped’s registration did not match the vehicle and Garcia did not have insurance. Officers also found 3.5 grams of marijuana, according to the complaint.

Garcia has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail $25,000 bond.