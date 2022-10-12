FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The three South Carolina men who were arrested in connection to the multi-county Interstate 79 police chase and shooting that happened back in May are facing new charges, and 12 News has obtained more information about the incident since it happened.

The chase happened on May 26 and started when the Clarksburg Police Department responded to a report of a shoplifting incident on Emily Drive and ended in Fairmont. At the time, Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny told 12 News that one of the suspects shot at law enforcement, and ended up being shot by a Harrison County deputy.

That suspect was Luis Lebron, 25, of Greenville, South Carolina. The other two arrested were Wilber Chicas, 27, and Jeroenne Carballo, 21, also of Greenville.

Luis Lebron Wilbur Chicas Jeroenne Carballo

All three of them were charged in Marion County with:

2 counts of attempted murder

Bringing stolen property into the state

Presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Third-degree arson

12 News has obtained Harrison County’s criminal complaints against the three men, which breaks down what happened during the chase:

Chase begins – As a Clarksburg Police sergeant was responding to the shoplifting call, he encountered the suspect van, which was being driven by Chicas, at the intersection of Emily Drive and Route 50, and attempted to stop it. It did not stop. Chase enters Bridgeport city limits – As the van passed the Advance Auto Parts on Route 50, one of the suspects leaned out of the vehicle and used a pistol to shoot at the sergeant. A man who was working alongside the road told law enforcement that he heard the gunshots and a round strike a metal pole nearby. As the vehicle continued east on Route 50, a suspect continued to shoot at the sergeant, hitting his cruiser. The van turns onto Center Street in Bridgeport – The suspect continued to fire at the sergeant while a girl was standing on the front porch of a home nearby the incident. The van turns onto Smith Street in Bridgeport – The suspect continued to fire at the sergeant while a man was standing by the road. The van turns onto Pennsylvania Avenue, then Del Dew Avenue, then onto Lawman Avenue – This is when a Harrison County Deputy joined the pursuit. A suspect, identified in the complaint as Lebron, leaned out of the vehicle and began firing at the deputy. Two women were standing along the road at a mailbox, just a few feet from the road when it happened. The van turns onto East Olive Street and then onto Benedum Drive – At this point, another police vehicle became involved in the case, and one of the suspects opened the back doors of the van and started throwing items out while the driver started passing other vehicles on the road. Shots were fired and struck a Ford Escape, hitting the driver’s side door near the driver’s legs. A woman and her child were inside. The van passes another occupied vehicle on Benedum Drive – More shots were fired at that vehicle, which had a man and two women inside. The van enters I-79 headed north – More shots were fired in the direction of a vehicle with one woman inside.

The complaint says the van continued north on I-79 into Marion County, and Lebron and Carballo continued to throw items out of the back of the van, which hit police cruisers. During the follow-up investigation, it was determined that they passed the firearm back and forth to each other, according to the complaint.

The three have been charged in Harrison County with:

One count of attempted murder in relation to the shots fired at the sergeant. One count of wanton endangerment in relation to the man who was working alongside Route 50. One count of wanton endangerment in relation to the young girl in Bridgeport who was near the gunfire. One count of wanton endangerment in relation to the man standing by Smith Street in Bridgeport during the gunfire. One count of attempted murder and two counts of wanton endangerment in relation to the shots fired at the deputy while two women were nearby. Two counts of wanton endangerment in relation to the gunshots that hit the Ford Escape with two people inside it. Three counts of wanton endangerment in relation to the vehicle that was fired at with three people inside it. One count of wanton endangerment in relation to the vehicle on I-79 that had shots fired by it.

In total, that amounts to two counts of attempted murder and 11 counts of wanton endangerment each.

They were already being held in the North Central Regional Jail on $1,000,012 bail each for the charges out of Marion County. The Harrison County charges come with an additional $335,000 bail each.