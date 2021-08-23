More details released on Bond Street stabbing incident in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — More details on a stabbing that took place on Bond Street in Clarksburg have been released.

On Aug. 19, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Bond Street in Claksburg for a call of a stabbing, according to a criminal complaint.

Michelle Eckenrode

A man had called to tell officers that Michelle Eckenrode, 22, of Clarksburg, “had stabbed [him] in the back after they had an argument,” officers said.

Once on scene, officers recovered the knife used in the incident and spoke with a man who had talked to Eckenrode after she fled the scene, according to the complaint.

The witness told officers that Eckenrode “admitted to him that she had stabbed [the victim] in the back after they had an argument,” and officers were able to later locate Eckenrode on Locust Avenue in Clarksburg, officers said.

Eckenrode was taken to the Clarksburg Police Department for processing. During that time, she “slipped out of her handcuffs and attempted to flee”; however, she was caught and re-secured, according to the complaint.

Eckenrode has been charged with malicious assault and attempted escape from police custody. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail.