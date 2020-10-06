More than 20 people indicted in day 2 of Marion County grand jury

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County grand jury has released indictments for day two of its current term.

(from left) Dustin Thomas, Da’on Thomas, Elijah Spencer, and Mark Piveral

Among the people indicted are four men accused in a robbery incident. Da’on Thomas, 21, of Walkersville, Md.; Dustin Thomas, 19, Mark Pivaral, 21, and Elijah Spencer, 20, all of Frederick, Md., are each charged with first-degree robbery, assault during the commission of or attempt to commit a felony and conspiracy.

The four men are accused of entering a man’s apartment in July 2019 and robbing him of several guns.

Justin Gower

Justin Gower, 33, is charged with kidnapping and malicious assault.

Gower is accused of working with two other people to coerce a man into a vehicle, hitting him in the head and forcing the man to give them money from various locations.

Reginald Berry

Reginald Berry, 26, of Fairmont, is charged with third-degree arson.

Berry is accused of stealing a vehicle from Morgantown, driving it to Fairmont and then setting it on fire.

Joshua Watson

Joshua Watson, 26, of Wadestown, is charged with third-degree sexual assault.

Watson is accused of meeting a 15-year-old girl in Marion County and having sex with her on two occasions in June 2019.

Joshua Fouse

Joshua Fouse, 30, of Idamay, is charged with third-degree sexual assault.

Fouse is accused of engaging in sexual acts with an underage girl and forcing two underage girls to engage in sexual acts with one another.

Read the full list of indictments here.