More tools seized in connection to Elkins YouthBuild theft at Helvetia residence, 1 more individual charged

HELVETIA, W.Va. — Another individual has been charged in connection to a theft at YouthBuild in Elkins.

According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, the vehicle stolen from the incident was located in Taylor County.

Brian Lanham

The wreck of the vehicle had actually taken place in Harrison County, but it was driven to Taylor County where it was abandoned with a portion of the allegedly stolen tools inside, according to the sheriff’s department.

Also, deputies issued a search warrant on a residence in Helvetia and seized tools which they believe will be tied back to the theft; one individual has already been arrested in connection to the theft, however, deputies issued another individual as a result of the search of the Helvetia residence, according to the sheriff’s department.

As a result, Brian Lanham, 38, of Helvetia, was charged with conspiracy to commit grand larceny and is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $25,000 bond, according to the sheriff’s department.

