Morgantown business owner pleads guilty to federal tax charge

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Morgantown man has admitted to a federal tax charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Travis Harner, 42, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of “Filing False Income Tax Return.” Harner admitted to understating his income by more than $204,000, resulting in unpaid and due tax of more than $69,000, Ihlenfeld said. The crime occurred in April 2019 in Monongalia County.

Harner is the owner and operator of Talan Trucking & Excavating, LLC and Harner Construction, LLC, both in Morgantown. Harner failed to pay the IRS more than $433,000 resulting from both businesses and his personal income taxes from 2008 to 2019, according to a release from Ihlenfeld’s office.

Harner faces up to three years of in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

The Internal Revenue Service investigated the case.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi presided over Wednesday’s plea hearing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories