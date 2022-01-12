Morgantown business owner pleads guilty to federal tax charge

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Morgantown man has admitted to a federal tax charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Travis Harner, 42, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of “Filing False Income Tax Return.” Harner admitted to understating his income by more than $204,000, resulting in unpaid and due tax of more than $69,000, Ihlenfeld said. The crime occurred in April 2019 in Monongalia County.

Harner is the owner and operator of Talan Trucking & Excavating, LLC and Harner Construction, LLC, both in Morgantown. Harner failed to pay the IRS more than $433,000 resulting from both businesses and his personal income taxes from 2008 to 2019, according to a release from Ihlenfeld’s office.

Harner faces up to three years of in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

The Internal Revenue Service investigated the case.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi presided over Wednesday’s plea hearing.