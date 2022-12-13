MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been arrested by Morgantown City Fire Marshals after he allegedly threatened to burn his apartment down and set fire to his mattress.

According to a release from the Morgantown Fire Department, the Morgantown Police Department assisted the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s office in the arrest of Todd William Riley Jr., 25, who was charged with First-Degree Arson “after investigators determined he set fire to a mattress inside an apartment at 511 Grant Ave” on Nov. 28.

Todd William Riley Jr.

Other people in the apartment said they heard Riley make “multiple threats to burn down the apartment,” according to a criminal complaint. He had also moved his belongings out of the apartment before the fire, law enforcement said.

Over the ensuing investigation, he showed up late and missed several police interviews; one such instance was because of “self-inflicted stab wounds,” according to the report.

Riley Jr. was arraigned by Magistrate Bane and his bond has been set at $20,000.

Those with information about the fire in question, which occurred at approximately 2:18 p.m. on Nov. 28, 2022, in apartment #3 should contact the Morgantown Fire Department at 304-284-7485.