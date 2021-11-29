Morgantown kidnapping case, involving 4-year-old, heads to grand jury

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Morgantown man made his initial court appearance, Monday, on kidnapping charges, involving a four-year-old child.

Michael Wills

Michael Wills, 28, was arrested earlier this month, after Monongalia County sheriff’s deputies said he took the boy from the home of a woman he had a previous relationship with.

At Monday’s hearing, in Monongalia County Magistrate Court, prosecutors and attorneys for Wills, both questioned a sheriff’s deputy about the case.

The deputy testified that he got the call of the missing child and located him in Wills’ garage, where several people were smoking marijuana. Wills told the deputy that he had gone to the child’s home, knocked on the door and was let in by the boy, while his mother slept.

Michael Wills during the trial (WBOY image)

Wills went on to tell the deputy that it “wasn’t a big deal,” because he used to be allowed to see the child and was on the child’s pick-up/drop-off list.

The deputy also testified that the boy did not seem to be harmed or afraid.

Magistrate Ron Bane found probable cause for the case to be considered by a grand jury and proceed to circuit court. The next grand jury is scheduled to meet in January.

Wills remains in the North Central Regional Jail, on no bond.