Morgantown man accused of firing gun near vehicle

GRANVILLE, W.Va. – Granville Police arrested a man accused of firing a gun near a vehicle.

Officers said on August 30, Brandon Cress, 32, of Morgantown, got into an argument with his girlfriend on Main Street. Cress sat down on the grass at the corner of Main Street and Kovach Street, police said.

Brandon Cress

While the woman was kneeled in front of Cress, he removed a semi-automatic pistol from his right pants pocket, raised it to his right at an angle and fired the gun once, according to a criminal complaint.

When Cress fired the gun, a vehicle was passing south on Main Street in the direction the shot was fired, police said. The woman then ran away screaming, and Cress ran into the neighborhood and tried to conceal himself, according to a criminal complaint.

A resident’s home surveillance camera recorded video and audio of the incident, police said.

Cress is charged with wanton endangerment involving a firearm. He is in North Central Regional Jail, with bail set at $50,012.