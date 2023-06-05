MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after allegedly picking up a 4-year-old child by the throat and throwing him at a home in Morgantown.

On June 4, officers with the Morgantown Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Kingwood Avenue in Morgantown for a reported domestic dispute, according to a criminal complaint.

Patrick MacIntyre

When officers arrived, they spoke with the caller who stated that she was worried about two small children who lived in an apartment with Patrick MacIntyre, 28, of Morgantown.

She said one of the children let her inside, MacIntyre “became enraged” and “picked [the 4-year-old child] up by the throat and threw him onto a nearby bed,” officers said. MacIntyre then “picked up a ladder from a nearby room and swung it at [the caller],” according to the complaint.

While on scene, officers “observed blood coming from a mark by [the caller’s] right ear and reddening marks on the 4-year-old,” officers said.

MacIntyre has been charged with child abuse. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.