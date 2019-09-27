Morgantown man accused of ramming vehicle with truck while children were with him

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Police Department arrested a man accused of ramming his truck into a car while his children were with him.

Timothy Nantz

On September 26, officers went to Beech Street for a domestic dispute in progress.

When officers arrived on the scene, they saw a man inside a pickup truck ramming the back of the truck into the front of a car, according to a criminal complaint. Police identified the man as Timothy Nantz, 42, of Morgantown.

Police said Nantz’s two young children were in the back seat of his truck during this incident. Officers saw the children screaming and crying during the incident, according to a criminal complaint.

Nantz is charged with child endangerment. He is in North Central Regional Jail, with bail set at $75,012.