Morgantown man accused of sexually abusing two underage girls

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Monongalia County man has been arrested and is accused of sexually abusing two underage girls over a period of four years.

Randy Murray

According to a criminal complaint filed by West Virginia State Police, Randy Murray, 37, of Morgantown sexually abused two underage girls. Troopers said the girls provided written statements detailing the sexual abuse incidents.

The girls described being 12 and 13 years old when Murray sexually abused them by forcing them to have sexual intercourse, according to the complaint. The complaint also stated Murray was in a position of trust when he sexually abused the girls and that the crimes occurred in Monongalia County.

Murray has been charged with two counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust, according to court documents. He is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail and his bail has been set at $100,012.