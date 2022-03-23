Charles Lee

KINGWOOD, W.Va. — A Morgantown man has received drug charges in Preston County after admitting to “selling methamphetamine to support his habit.”

On March 21, deputies with the Preston County Sheriff’s Department gave a Mirandized interview on a man accused of drug charges, according to a criminal complaint.

During the interview, Charles Lee, 50, of Morgantown, stated that “he has been selling methamphetamine to support his habit,” deputies said.

Deputies found 3 grams of meth, two sets of scales, eight bank cards, multiples pipes and bags in Lee’s possession, according to the complaint.

Lee has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.