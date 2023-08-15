MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Morgantown man is charged with assaulting a woman who had at least 45 injuries, including signs of strangulation and a broken bone in her face.

Jordan Keith

On July 30, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a call of “a female who had been violently assaulted and left on the side of the road mostly nude,” according to a criminal complaint.

The victim told deputies that she remembered Jordan Keith, 19, of Morgantown, and deputies noted she had “a broken bone in her face, signs of strangulation, road rash,” and that the victim “had over approximately 45 documented injuries,” deputies said.

Through an investigation, “it was determined Keith was with the victim, assaulted said victim and left the victim on the side of the road,” according to the complaint.

Keith has been charged with malicious assault. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $250,000 bond.