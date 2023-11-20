WEST UNION, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Morgantown man was arrested after a traffic stop led to a West Virginia State Police trooper finding marijuana in his vehicle.

On Nov. 18, troopers with the Doddridge County detachment of the West Virginia State Police were patrolling the area of U.S. Route 50 in Doddridge County when they saw a vehicle traveling at 78 miles per hour in a posted 65-mile-per-hour zone, according to a criminal complaint.

Jason McBride

Troopers also noted that the vehicle had an expired inspection sticker, and upon conducting a traffic stop on the vehicle, made contact with Jason McBride, 39, of Morgantown, and “smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle,” troopers said.

When troopers spoke to McBride, he told officers “of marijuana being in the vehicle” and troopers “found a green leafy substance” … “near the driver’s seat” which McBride stated “was for personal use”; however, troopers found more marijuana which McBride claimed “was going to be a gift to his daughter in Ohio,” according to the complaint.

McBride has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.