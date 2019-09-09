Morgantown man arrested after police chase, foot pursuit

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Morgantown man has been charged with multiple crimes after a short vehicle and foot chase.

On Sunday, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department noticed a male on a motorcycle at a Circle K on Earl L Core Road in Morgantown walking up to multiple vehicles and people in the business’s parking lot over a period of an hour and a half, according to a criminal complaint.

Christopher Alt

The male, later identified as Christopher Alt, 32, of Morgantown, left the Circle K and saw the deputies’ vehicle while turning onto Summer School Road and accelerated to a high speed and almost lost control of his motorcycle, deputies said.

When deputies caught up with Alt’s motorcycle, it had wrecked in the grass and Alt had run into the woods on foot, with deputies catching him during the proceeding foot chase, according to the complaint.

Deputies said Alt claimed the reason for his fleeing was because he “did not have a license and was scared,” but when police searched a bookbag owned by Alt, they found 8 individually wrapped bags of a substance which field tested positive as heroin, a bag of a white crystal-like substance presumed to be methamphetamine and half a Xanax pill.

The bag also contained 14 empty stamp bags, a digital scale, 19 gift cards and $263 in different denominations of currency, and according to the complaint, the gift cards are “commonly used as currency or payment for controlled substances.”

Also, the motorcycle driven by Alt bore a license plate to which it was not registered, and the bike’s VIN had been reported as stolen through the Morgantown Police Department, deputies said.

When questioned, Alt claimed he got the motorcycle from a friend, but did not know the friend’s name nor could he give deputies information on where he could be found, according to the complaint.

Alt is charged with grand larceny and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $25,012 bond