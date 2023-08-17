MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Troopers arrested a man who allegedly shot at another vehicle while driving on Interstate 79 near Morgantown.

According to a criminal complaint, troopers with the West Virginia State Police responded to a road rage/shots fired complaint on I-79 near the Goshen Road exit in Monongalia County.

Robert Schweizer

Victims at the scene told law enforcement that during the incident, which took place just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16, a vehicle had merged onto the interstate and cut them off, according to the complaint. The two victims both told troopers that the vehicle’s driver, Robert Schwiezer, 32, of Morgantown, “waved a firearm out of the window” at their pickup truck.

According to the complaint, the victims then reported that Schweizer “pulled up alongside of them, pointed the firearm at them and shot one time.” One of the victims told troopers that “he heard the bullet strike his vehicle,” the complaint said.

Troopers recorded that Schwiezer has two firearms in his possession when they arrived at the scene.

Robert Schwiezer has been charged with two counts of wanton endangerment involving a firearm and is being held in the North Central Regional Jail.