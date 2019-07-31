Morgantown man arrested after striking ex-girlfriend with vehicle, police say

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Morgantown man has been arrested after police said he struck his ex-girlfriend with a vehicle.

Christopher Funk

On Tuesday, July 30, officers with the Morgantown Police Department responded to a residence on Parsons Street for a domestic battery complaint. Upon arriving on scene, officers said they were informed that Christopher Funk, 34, had struck his ex-girlfriend, Kayla Ward, with a vehicle.

Officers obtained a statement from Ward that stated her and Funk had been arguing and Funk attempted to leave with property that the two jointly owned, according to the criminal complaint. Officers stated Ward then told police that she stood in front of the vehicle Funk was in, and Funk stuck her with the vehicle and fled the scene. Officers said Ward had injuries consistent with her statement.

Funk was located by police down Parsons Street near Fortney Street and the vehicle he struck Ward with was found in the old Woodburn School parking lot near Charles Avenue, according to the criminal complaint.

Funk has been charged with unlawful wounding, according to court documents. He is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail and his bail has been set at $100,012.