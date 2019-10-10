Morgantown man arrested following shots fired report

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Monongalia County man is in police custody following a shots fired call in Morgantown early Thursday morning.

At around 3:18 a.m. on Thursday, October 10, police responded to a report of shots fired in the 900 block of Snider Street, according to a press release from the Morgantown Police Department. The release stated that when officers arrived on scene, they were able to locate several shell casings and determine that the people responsible for discharging the weapon were located inside of a residence on Snider Street.

Officers said they secured the residence and obtained a search warrant for the premises. The release stated that following the execution of the search warrant, officers recovered a 9mm semi-automatic pistol along with live ammunition and additional casings. During the search, officers found a bullet hole that indicated a round was fired through a closet wall and an interior wall, and lodged into a recliner inside of the residence, according to the release.

Following the investigation, Blake Williams, 21, of Morgantown, was arrested without incident and charged with wanton endangerment, according to the release. Police said Williams is currently awaiting arraignment.