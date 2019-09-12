Morgantown man arrested for burglary

MORGANTOWN, W.Va, – A Morgantown man is facing a burglary charge after police said he stole items from a residence and got into an altercation with the tenant.

At approximately 8:04 a.m. on Wednesday, officers of the Morgantown Police Department responded to a report of a burglary in progress on the 400 block of Dallas Street, according to press release.

The release said that when officers arrived on scene, they learned that entry was gained into the residence by an unlocked door and that the tenant was involved in a physical altercation with the suspect prior to their arrival. Police said the tenant was not injured following the altercation. The suspect was reported to have fled the area on foot, according to the release.

Officers said they were able to locate the suspect, who was identified as Aireus Bonano, 26, of Morgantown in a wooded area a few blocks from the residence. Bonano was found with multiple items of property that were reported stolen during the burglary, according to police.

Bonano has been charged with burglary, according to the release. He is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail and his bail has been set at $25,000.

