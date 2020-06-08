Morgantown man charged after 5-year-old girl discloses sexual abuse during forensic interview

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Morgantown man has been charged after a 5-year-old girl disclosed incidents of sexual abuse during a forensic interview.

Kevin Harrison

On Feb. 25, the 5-year-old was given a forensic interview wherein she detailed sexual abuse she experienced from an adult man at a residence in Monongalia County, according to a criminal complaint.

In the interview, the female detailed events where Kevin Harrison, 50, of Morgantown, would tell her to perform a sexual act on herself, deputies said.

The victim said that Harrison watched the act, and that the incidents occurred at Harrison’s home on Grafton Road in Morgantown, according to the complaint.

Harrison has been charged with sexual abuse by parent, guardian, custodian. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.