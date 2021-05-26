Morgantown man charged after allegedly committing two separate sexual acts on female minor

Crime

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Morgantown man has been charged after allegedly committing two separate sexual acts on a female minor.

Offender Picture
Jeffrey Cole

On Mar. 29, officers with the Morgantown Police Department received a report from Child Protective Services about a juvenile victim who had disclosed instances of sexual abuse, according to a criminal complaint.

According to the female victim, Jeffrey Cole, 53, of Morgantown, had performed sexual acts on her on two separate occasions on the dates of Dec. 21 and Dec. 26 of 2020, officers said.

Cole has been charged with sexual abuse of a minor. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.

