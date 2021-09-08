Morgantown man charged after allegedly forcing himself on teen boy and ‘making him use meth’

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A man has been charged after allegedly forcing himself on a juvenile male and “making him use meth” at his home in Morgantown.

On June 8, troopers with the West Virginia State Police responded to a residence on Glenn Abbey Lane in reference to a call of a sexual assault, according to a criminal complaint.

When troopers arrived, they made contact with a 16-year-old male who had been reported missing the day prior from Grafton; the juvenile was returned to his family at time, troopers said.

Shawn Solich

On June 10, the Taylor County Child Advocacy Center interviewed the victim, who stated that he met Shawn Solich, 49, of Morgantown, via an internet application called Grindr, according to the complaint.

The victim said that he told Solich he was 16 years old, and Solich then “drove to the victim’s residence and picked him up and drove him back” to Morgantown, troopers said.

Solich then made the juvenile watch videos containing explicit images before Solich performed sexual acts on him; the victim also stated that Solich “made him use meth,” according to the complaint.

On June 11, troopers executed a search warrant on Solich’s residence, during which they found multiple electronic devices which the West Virginia State Police Digital Forensics Lab found to have “numerous images and videos of juvenile males engaged in inappropriate sexual activity,” troopers said.

Solich has been charged with distribution/exhibition of material involving minors engaged in sexually explicit activity, solicitation of a minor via computer and second-degree sexual assault. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $50,012 bond.