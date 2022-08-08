MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Morgantown man has been charged after allegedly posting child pornography online, even though he told an officer he “knew it was wrong.”

Garrick Rollison

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, a man using his KIK account to upload a video “that appears to show a female being sexually assaulted” was identified by his Comcast IP address.

Upon further review of the footage uploaded by Garrick Rollison, 22, of Morgantown, the video “appears to be of a juvenile,” and was flagged by KIK and reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, deputies said.

When deputies spoke with Rollison, he stated “that he was responsible for the upload and he knew it was wrong,” according to the complaint.

Rollison has been charged with the distribution or exhibition of material depicting minors engaged in sexual activity. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.