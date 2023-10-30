MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after allegedly performing sexual acts on a woman in Morgantown “when he believed her to be asleep.”

Hunter Smith

On Oct. 21, officers with the Morgantown Police Department received a report from a woman stating she was sexually assaulted at a home in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint.

On that date, the victim told officers that “she was awoken” by Hunter Smith, 23, of Morgantown, sexually assaulting her, officers said.

Officers later spoke with Smith during an interview where he “admitted to” performing various sexual acts on the victim, “all when he believed her to be asleep,” according to the complaint.

Smith has been charged with sexual assault. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $75,000 bond.