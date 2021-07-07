Morgantown man charged after allegedly stabbing another man during an altercation in Belington

BELINGTON, W.Va. — A Morgantown man has been charged after allegedly stabbing another man during an altercation in Belington.

On July 4, deputies with Barbour County Sheriff’s Department responded to a residence on Fox Road in Belington in reference to a stabbing call, according to a criminal complaint.

James McGilton

When deputies arrived, they made contact with James McGilton, 30, of Morgantown, and a victim who “was laying on the ground with multiple punctures and slash wounds” to his arms, chest and stomach, deputies said.

At the time, McGilton was rendering aid, and both he and the victim were “highly intoxicated”; the victim was then taken to Davis Medical Center for treatment, according to the complaint.

After a brief investigation, deputies learned that McGilton and the victim got into an altercation, during which time McGilton “did puncture/stab the victim,” deputies said.

Deputies found a knife nearby with “blood on the blade,” according to the complaint.

McGilton has been charged with malicious assault. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $40,000 bond.