CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Morgantown man has been charged after court documents said he traveled to Mexico with his wife to buy a seven-year-old girl.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Scott David Bixler, 42, of Morgantown, a registered sex offender, traveled from his home in Morgantown to Mexico with his wife. Court documents said that Bixler did not inform the West Virginia State Police of his international travel plans, which he was required to do.

Following their entrance into Mexico, Bixler and his wife were arrested for possession of methamphetamine after law enforcement learned of Bixler’s attempt to purchase a seven-year-old girl for $5,000, per court documents. At the time of the arrests, authorities found that Bixler and his wife were also in possession of two tranquilizer air guns and a cellphone signal jammer.

Bixler has been charged with failure to update his sex offender registration. There is no word on what charges he could face in Mexico.

The FBI, United States Marshals Service and the West Virginia State Police investigated this case, with Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Wagner prosecuting on behalf of the government.