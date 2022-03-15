BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A Morgantown man has been charged after deputies found drugs in a hotel room in Bridgeport.

On March 14, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department were in the area of Lodgeville Road in Bridgeport when they saw a Dodge Charger move into a lane “without giving a proper turn signal indication,” according to a criminal complaint.

Robert Swiger

After deputies performed a traffic stop on the vehicle they could “detect the strong odor of marijuana,” and when they spoke with the driver, she said that the vehicle belonged to Robert Swiger, 45, of Morgantown, who was at a room at the Quality Inn in Bridgeport, deputies said.

When deputies searched the vehicle, they located marijuana, presumed methamphetamine, two alprazolam tablets and 10 Oxycodone tables; the female driver then gave consent for deputies “to go with her to the hotel room,” according to the complaint.

The woman attempted to use her card on the door, but it would not work. Swiger “asked if she was alone before answering the door,” and when Swiger opened the door, deputies informed him that she had given consent for them to search the hotel room, deputies said.

Once inside, deputies found more Oxycodone and alprazolam tablets, as well as aluminum foil containing fentanyl, a container with two bags of meth, six naloxone strips, a bag containing alprazolam, a separate bag containing Oxycodone, plus a “small blue plastic bag containing bag containing an unknown substance,” according to the complaint.

Deputies also located multiple hotel room keys, 19 different credit/debit cards containing different names, four cell phones, a tablet and a computer, deputies said.

After Swiger was arrested, during a post-Miranda interview he “admitted to delivering some of the alprazolam tablets” … “to a male subject” … “in exchange for the white powdery substance that was located inside the aluminum foil,” according to the complaint.

Swiger has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $10,000 bond.