MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Morgantown man has been charged after deputies found more than 600 images of sexually explicit images of minors during a months-long investigation.

On April 19, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department received a forwarded report from the West Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force which was filed by the instant messaging platform Discord, according to a criminal complaint.

Ashton Sopuch

In the report, Discord “indicated that on or around 4/18” an account owned by Ashton Sopuch, 27, of Morgantown, “uploaded material consistent with minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct,” deputies said.

The reports showed Sopuch in “multiple selfie-style images” and “pornographic material including the child exploitation material,” and included a phone number and email address belonging to Sopuch, according to the complaint.

On June 2, deputies spoke with Sopuch in a Mirandized interview after obtaining the phone associated with his number, and Sopuch “admitted that he has had Discord accounts” and that the “device was his and that it has and may still contain material consistent with children engaging in sexually explicit conduct,” deputies said.

In an examination by the West Virginia State Police’s Digital Forensic Unit, deputies learned Sopuch’s device contained more than 600 “images and videos of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct,” according to the complaint.

Sopuch has been charged with display/exhibition of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.