Morgantown man charged after Harrison County deputies find child porn on hard drives

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A Morgantown man has been charged after officers found materials depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct on several computer hard drives.

On March 18, a search warrant was executed at the home in the Country Club area of Harrison County regarding an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) complaint that was initially made by Yahoo! Inc., according to court documents. The complaint reported that child sexual abuse material had been sent over email.

Following the search warrant, three hard drives were submitted to the West Virginia State Police Digital Forensics Unit for analysis. Upon review of the report, more than 1 but fewer than 50 images of children engaging in sexually explicit conduct were located, according to the complaint.

The hard drives also contained information identifying information of Henry Palek Jr., 44 of Morgantown.

Palek has been charged with distribution and exhibiting of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.