Morgantown man charged after officers allegedly find marijuana in his possession

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Morgantown man has been charged after police allegedly found marijuana in his possession.

On Nov. 6, officers with the Morgantown Police Department stopped a man near Prospect Street in Morgantown who matched the description of a suspect being sought by officers, according to a criminal complaint.

Jesse Cooper

Officers identified the man as Jesse Cooper, 35, of Morgantown; when officers spoke to Cooper, they smelled “the odor of raw marijuana,” officers said.

During a search of Cooper and his property, officers found “individually packaged bags containing a large amount of suspected marijuana,” according to the complaint.

Cooper is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.