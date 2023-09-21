MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Morgantown man was charged after allegedly selling heroin to someone who was ‘dope sick.’

On Sept. 20, officers with the Morgantown Police Department were patrolling High Street when they observed a suspected drug handoff, according to the criminal complaint.

Dusty Doman

During that time, officers observed Dusty Doman, 35, of Morgantown, “hand [an individual] a piece of folded paper,” while “standing in the entry” of a High Street address and “saw cash in Doman’s hand,” officers said.

Officers then asked Doman and the other person what they were doing, and the unnamed man showed officers “the folded piece of paper and a white powder came out, scattering to the ground,” according to the complaint.

During a Mirandized interview with the other man, officers were told that “he asked Doman for anything he had, stating he was getting ‘dope sick’,” and it was at that point Doman “handed him the folded piece of paper,” officers said.

The man “admitted that he did not intent on giving Doman any money for the drug,” which was later tested and determined to be heroin, according to the complaint.

Doman has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $10,000 bond.