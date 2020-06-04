Morgantown man charged after shooting incident leaves 1 person hospitalized with gunshot wound to the head, deputies say

CORE, W.Va. – A Morgantown man has been arrested following a shooting incident that left another person hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the head, according to deputies.

A release from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office stated that deputies were dispatched to a shooting on Pedlar Run Road in Core on Wednesday around 6:18 p.m. Deputies said that the victim, whose name is not being released at this time, sustained a single gunshot would to the head.

The release stated that detectives investigated the scene and interviewed the caller, Travis Anderson, 33, of Morgantown. Deputies said that during the interview, Anderson said that a firearm was discharged during a domestic dispute.

Anderson is being charged with one count of wanton endangerment and his bond has been set at $250,000, according to the release.

The release also stated that Monongalia County EMS and the Cassville Fire Department responded to the scene and began lifesaving measures for the vicitm, who was eventually transported by Healthnet to Ruby Memorial Hospital.

Deputies said that the circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation. Any person who has any information pertaining to the shooting is being asked to contact the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office Detectives Division at 304-291-7218.