Morgantown man charged after striking victim with ashtray, officers say

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Morgantown man has been charged after hitting another man in the head with an ashtray, officers said.

On Nov. 25, officers with the Morgantown Police Department responded to a domestic call at an address in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers were told “through verbal and written statements that” Charles Fox, 60, of Morgantown, struck another man “in the head with an ashtray,” officers said.

When Fox struck the man with the ashtray, it “shatter[ed] and caus[ed] a severe laceration” to the man’s head, according to the complaint.

The man’s scalp “appeared to be pulled back,” and officers said they “could see his skull”; the man was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital for treatment for his injuries, officers said.

Fox has been charged with malicious wounding. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.

