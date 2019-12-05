Morgantown man charged after task force officers recover meth, heroin, cocaine during search

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Morgantown man has been arrested on multiple charges after task force officers recovered methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine base and a firearm while executing a search warrant.

Clay Westbrook

On Wednesday, December 4, officers with the Mon Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at the apartment of Clay Westbrook III, 38, on Montrose Avenue in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint.

During the search, task force officers said they recovered a substantial amount of methamphetamine, pre-packaged baggies of heroin, a baggie of cocaine base substance, several prepared folds of foil for packaging and multiple digital scales. Task force officers also found a .380 caliber Ruger semiautomatic pistol with a magazine and ammunition in Westbrook’s bathroom.

Task force officers said a review of Westbrook’s criminal history revealed a December 2014 felony conviction in Duval County, Florida for sexual battery, which is a second-degree felony in Florida. Task force officers also said Westbrook was convicted of kidnapping/false imprisonment in the same case, which was a third degree felony. Westbrook admitted to giving a female drug user approximately $75 worth of methamphetamine in exchange for the gun that task force officers found in his apartment, according to the complaint. Task force officers also said that Westbrook admitted that he sold methamphetamine.

Westbrook has been charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to court documents.

Westbrook is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail and his bail has been set at $50,000.