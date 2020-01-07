Morgantown man charged for allegedly having sex with woman while she slept

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Morgantown man is in custody after allegedly having sexual relations with a woman while she was asleep in his apartment.

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Morgantown Police Department, on Nov. 7, a female victim slept at the apartment of Justin Roop, 28, of Morgantown.

When she woke up, she said she realized that there was evidence of sexual intercourse even though she was asleep, officers said. When the victim realized this, she went to Ruby Memorial Hospital for a SANE (Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner) exam, according to the complaint.

The victim stated that she spent time with Justin Roop the night of the incident and that she did not consent to any sexual activity during her stay at the apartment, officers said.

In an interview on Nov. 15, Roop admitted to having sexual relations with the female victim without her knowledge or consent on Nov. 7, according to the complaint.

Roop is charged with second-degree sexual assault. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $75,000 bond.