Morgantown man charged in Bridgeport after officers find drugs during altercation

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A Morgantown man has been charged in Bridgeport after officers said they found drugs after an altercation following a routine traffic stop.

On Aug. 11, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department performed a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling 51 miles per hour in a posted 70 mile per hour zone, as well as the driver having an obstructed view and displaying improper registration, according to a criminal complaint.

Nolan Eickleberry

The vehicle stopped at the Holiday Inn in Bridgeport whereupon officers made contact with the vehicle’s driver, Nolan Eickleberry, 26, of Morgantown, who originally gave his name and date of birth as his brother’s, officers said.

Officers were given consent to search the vehicle, but before doing so, Eickleberry “stated he had a pipe and handed it” to officers, at which point he “took off running then yelled I give up,” according to the complaint.

When officers attempted to place Eickleberry in handcuffs, he “pushed [officers] and took off running again,” to which officers caught him and he yelled “he gave up,” once again, officers said, but when officers attempted to handcuff him, he ran toward Jerry Dove Drive.

Officers chased Eickleberry down a grassy area where Eickleberry “fell and slid down the hill” and officers “fell down and slid on top of him”; while an officer was on top of him, Eickleberry “struck [the officer] at least two times,” according to the complaint.

During the struggle, officers were able to gain control and arrest Eickleberry, and during a search of the area, officers found five individually wrapped bags, as well as a set of digital scales and bags for packaging, officers said.

Eickleberry has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.