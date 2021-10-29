Morgantown man charged with engaging in sexual relationship with 16-year-old girl in Marion County from Aug.-Oct. 2020

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A Morgantown man has been charged with engaging in a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old girl in Marion County from August through October of 2020.

Mitchell Haught

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, between the months of August and October of 2020, a 34-year-old man “initiated a sexual relationship” with a 16-year-old female.

The man, Mitchell Haught, of Morgantown, “was entrusted with the care of the juvenile” and “was to be taking the juvenile to work” during those dates, deputies said.

On one occasion, Haught did sexually abuse the minor while at Whiteday Creek Road, according to the complaint.

On six separate occasions, Haught forced the juvenile to perform sexual intercourse at Easter Lilly Field, and on one other occasion forced the girl into sexual intercourse at Bunner Hole, deputies said.

Haught has been charged with eight counts of sexual abuse and eight counts of second-degree sexual assault. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $300,000.