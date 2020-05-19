Morgantown man charged with manslaughter; accused of shooting step-daughter in April

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department has made an arrest in the April 29 shooting which took place in Morgantown.

According to a release sent out by the sheriff’s department, they have arrested Donald Davis, 73, or Morgantown, who shot his step-daughter, Tamitha Pillo, in an incident on April 29.

Pillo died as a result of the injuries sustained in the incident, and Davis has been charged with voluntary manslaughter as a result of her death, according to the release.

Davis was arraigned in Monongalia County Magistrate Court, but has since been released on bond.

