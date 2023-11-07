MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Morgantown man is facing charges after he allegedly possessed and received child pornographic images online.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Christopher Harp, 38, of Morgantown has been charged with possession and receipt of child pornography with some of the images allegedly including children under the age of 12.

Harp faces up to 20 years in federal prison for the possession charge and at least five and up to 20 years for each of the three counts of receipt of child pornography.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Conklin is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government and the Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated.