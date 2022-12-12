MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Morgantown man was arrested after three victims reported that he had sexually assaulted them.

On Oct. 24, a female victim reported an incident of a sexual assault on McLane Avenue in Morgantown which occurred on Oct. 21, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Morgantown Police Department.

Tomiwa Afolabi

During the report, the victim stated that Tomiwa Afolabi, 35, of Morgantown, had “opened her bedroom door, started kissing her and pushed her on her bed” after “a night of drinking in which she had thrown up and was still intoxicated,” and then had sexual intercourse without her consent, officers said.

On that same day, a second victim reported that “she was awoken in her bed by Afolabi removing her pants and underwear while she was sleeping in her bed,” according to a separate criminal complaint.

During that incident, the victim “repeated ‘please’ for Afolabi to stop,” but he performed sexual intercourse without her consent; the victim “was able to push Afolabi off her and out of her room” at that time, officers said.

On Dec. 4, a third victim reported an incident of sexual assault to WVU police officers which took place at WVU University Park West, according to a third criminal complaint.

At that time, Afolabi “began to kiss and lick” the victim, and when she “attempted to push him away stating she only wanted to be friends,” Afolabi then performed sexual acts on the victim, during which time she told Afolabi to stop multiple times, officers said.

On Dec. 5, the victim gave officers Afolabi’s contact information and informed officers that he worked at the KFC in Sabraton; officers then made contact with Afolabi and he “admitted to having sex with the victim,” according to the complaint.

Afolabi has been charged with three counts of second-degree sexual assault. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $60,000 bond.