GRANVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Morgantown man was charged with soliciting a minor via computer after Granville Police say he attempted to meet up with what he thought was a minor.

Christopher Rose

Christopher Rose, 47, believed he was chatting with a 15-year-old girl online on Thursday, Oct. 19, according to a criminal complaint. Rose attempted to “meet in person to have sexual relations,” the complaint said.

“Arrangements” were made to meet in Granville, and Rose was taken into custody while he was walking to the location that had been pre-determined during the chat, the complaint said.

As of Friday morning, Rose was being held in the North Central Regional Jail on $50,000 surety/cash bail.