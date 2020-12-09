Morgantown man driving with license revoked for DUIs arrested on drug charge following traffic stop

KINGWOOD, W.Va. — A Morgantown man has been charged after troopers said they found drugs in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Preston County.

On Dec. 8, troopers with the Preston County detachment of the West Virginia State Police were conducting a routine patrol of the area of W.Va. Rt. 7 in Kingwood when they observed a black Toyota Corolla with no inspection sticker traveling east, according to a criminal complaint.

Thomas Daniel

At that point, troopers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver, identified as Thomas Daniel, 39, of Morgantown, who told troopers “he did not have a valid operators license” and that it “was suspended/revoked for multiple DUIs,” troopers said.

When troopers asked Daniel if he had anything illegal in the car, he stated that “there should be a marijuana roach located inside the glove box” as well as “some scales”; Daniel also stated that “he sales[sic] the controlled substance occasionally,” according to the complaint.

Troopers then detained Daniel and performed a search of the glove compartment of the vehicle whereupon troopers “located a small in size chrome box” which contained several small plastic bags, one of which contained methamphetamine which Daniel claimed “he purchased” … “with a friend prior that night,” troopers said.

Also in the glove box were a set of scales and box of razor blades; the methamphetamine weighed a total of 5 grams, according to the complaint.

Daniel has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and driving on a revoked license. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $100,000 bond.