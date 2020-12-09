Morgantown man driving with license revoked for DUIs arrested on drug charge following traffic stop

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

KINGWOOD, W.Va. — A Morgantown man has been charged after troopers said they found drugs in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Preston County.

On Dec. 8, troopers with the Preston County detachment of the West Virginia State Police were conducting a routine patrol of the area of W.Va. Rt. 7 in Kingwood when they observed a black Toyota Corolla with no inspection sticker traveling east, according to a criminal complaint.

Thomas Daniel

At that point, troopers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver, identified as Thomas Daniel, 39, of Morgantown, who told troopers “he did not have a valid operators license” and that it “was suspended/revoked for multiple DUIs,” troopers said.

When troopers asked Daniel if he had anything illegal in the car, he stated that “there should be a marijuana roach located inside the glove box” as well as “some scales”; Daniel also stated that “he sales[sic] the controlled substance occasionally,” according to the complaint.

Troopers then detained Daniel and performed a search of the glove compartment of the vehicle whereupon troopers “located a small in size chrome box” which contained several small plastic bags, one of which contained methamphetamine which Daniel claimed “he purchased” … “with a friend prior that night,” troopers said.

Also in the glove box were a set of scales and box of razor blades; the methamphetamine weighed a total of 5 grams, according to the complaint.

Daniel has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and driving on a revoked license. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories