Morgantown man faces federal indictment on firearms charges

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Monongalia County man has been indicted on federal firearms charges.

Reynaldo Millan, 29, of Morgantown, was indicted on charges of possession of a firearm by a person under felony indictment and unlawful possession of firearm, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Millan, prohibited from having a firearm because of a felony indictment in Monongalia County and being a user of controlled substances, is accused of having a .223/5.56mm rile and a .38 caliber revolver in December 2018 in Monongalia County, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Millan faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for the possession under felony indictment charge, and faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for the unlawful possession charge.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.