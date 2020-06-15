Morgantown man facing armed robbery charge

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A man is facing an armed robbery charge after police said he robbed a residence in Morgantown along with two unidentified individuals.

A criminal complaint filed by the Morgantown Police Department stated that on Sunday, June 14 at approximately 5:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to a reported burglary at a residence on Huntington Avenue. The complaint stated that 911 dispatchers said the caller was outside of the house and his roommate was being held at gunpoint inside the house by several robbers. Dispatchers also stated that the caller heard a gunshot, according to police.

Officers said that upon arrival on scene, they approached the residence when three men wearing face coverings emerged from the side of the house. One of the men, who was identified as Daeshawn Coleman, 19, of Morgantown, was carrying a composite bow case in one hand and an AK-47 pistol in the other hand.

Police said the three men began to flee over the hillside towards Buckhannon Avenue when Coleman, after being ordered by police, dropped the gun and was detained. The complaint stated that the other two suspects ran through the woods, and one of them dropped a duffle bag full of stolen property. Both men fled and officers were unable to continue pursuing them due to “manpower needed at the residence,” the complaint stated.

Officers said Coleman was transported to the Morgantown Police Department where he was interviewed by detectives. During the interview, Coleman said he knew he was going to the address with the two other men to commit an armed robbery, and that he had driven them in his vehicle to the victim’s house .

The victim told police that the three men entered his house, placed a sheet over his head and then put a gun to his head while they robbed him, stating that they would kill him if he moved and telling the victim “I wish you would.”

Coleman has been charged with armed robbery and conspiracy to commit a felony, according to court documents. He is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail and his bail has been set at $500,000. The complaint did not include any additional information about the two other individuals who were involved in the incident.